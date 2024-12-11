Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II has been knocked over his comment that he had ordered his daughters to return slaps if their husbands dared to slap them

Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna state, said the comment by the Emir of Kano could lead to violence in marital relationship

The former federal lawmaker called for self-control and peaceful conflict resolution in households and warned against the promotion of violence

Former Senator Shehu Sani has expressed strong disapproval of the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II's advice to his daughters to retaliate if their husbands slap them. In a Facebook post, Sani emphasized the importance of self-control and peaceful conflict resolution in households, cautioning against promoting violence in marital relationships.

Sani suggested practical solutions for managing anger and preventing domestic violence. He advised that when a husband is angry, he should leave the house and return later. Similarly, when a husband is upset and shouting loudly, the wife should remain quiet and allow him to express himself. Sani also emphasized the importance of apologizing, stating that the sentence "I'm sorry" has a profound impact on resolving conflicts.

Shehu Sani warns couple against retaliatory attitude

Sani warned that retaliatory violence could irreparably damage marriages. He noted that the moment slapping and slapping back becomes a norm in a family, the marriage is destroyed, even if the couple remains together. Sani also pointed out that many women who participate in mass weddings are often victims of domestic violence who believe in retaliating against their husbands.

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, made the controversial remarks during the National Dialogue Conference on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) held at Bayero University, Kano. Sanusi condemned the abuse of Islamic teachings by men who justify wife-beating and highlighted alarming statistics from Shari’a courts in Kano.

Shehu Sani's comment reads in part:

"His Highness Sanusi should not be encouraging this kind of domestic violence in the form of slapping and slapping back. Rather, husbands and wives should learn to control themselves in moments of anger."

