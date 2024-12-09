In an interview on Sunday, December 8, PDP chieftain Segun Sowunmi expressed concern over the four tax bills presented to the National Assembly

Sowunmi blamed President Tinubu for the current pushback the bills have been getting and stated the major reason for stiff opposition from the northern region

Legit.ng reported that the northern governors opposed the tax reform bills, citing concerns that the proposed legislation would disadvantage northern states and other less industrialized regions

Segun Sowunmi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is responsible for the stiff opposition that has greeted the tax bills introduced by his administration.

Legit.ng reported that the northern governors openly rejected Tinubu's new tax reform bill, describing it as unfavourable to northern states and some southern states.

Tax bill: Perceive tribal appointments resulted in pushbacks

Reacting to the development, Sowunmi, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, stated that tax reforms bills faced pushbacks due to perceived tribal imbalance in appointments under Tinubu's government.

Sowunmi noted that President Tinubu created distrust among northerners by allegedly excluding their kinsmen from his economic and tax teams.

The PDP chieftain stated thus:

“You can’t have FIRS chairman Yoruba, finance (minister) Yoruba, Customs (boss) Yoruba, CBN (governor) Yoruba. You can’t do that. And then suddenly, the Yoruba people came and said we have a new tax regime. They (people of other tribes) will be nervous.

“People are not in the National Assembly or the Senate not to protect the interest of their people; that’s why they are there. They are representatives of their people. That’s why the pushbacks will come.”

Speaking further, he added that there is no bill without grey areas but the Tinubu government “caused it by itself”.

“You may mean well but let me have some of my own seated at the table to be sure that you mean well. Nobody will sit at the table and cause injury to his tribe,” he said.

The new tax bills introduced by the Tinubu administration include the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, and the Nigeria Tax Bill.

Lawmaker suggests Hausa translation for tax reform bill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Honourable Abejide Leke stated that the north will benefit from President Tinubu’s new tax reform bill.

In an interview, Leke stated that the opposition against the bill from the northern region was politically motivated and an attempt to influence public opinion ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Kogi lawmaker suggested that the bill should be translated into Hausa to better address concerns in the northern region, but Nigerians have reacted to his suggestion.

