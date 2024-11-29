The governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum, has openly criticized President Tinubu's new tax reform bill, noting that it will not favour northern states

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Zulum described the bill as a setback for the country and queried the rush to pass the bill

The Tax Reform Bills introduced by Tinubu's government have scaled a second reading at the upper chamber

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has openly criticized the new Tax Reforms Bill presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing it as unfavourable to northern states and some southern states.

Borno governor rejects Tinubu’s tax reform bill. Photo credit: Borno state government, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

"We reject this bill," said Zulum.

In an interview with the BBC Hausa service, the Borno governor stated:

"We reject this bill submitted to the National Assembly. It will set back the North and states in the South-South, South-East, and South-West.

"This is not opposition for opposition’s sake. In our view, this bill will entirely cripple the North. Therefore, we urge President Bola Tinubu to reconsider this issue.

"What we want now is for this tax bill to be stopped."

"Why the rush to pass this bill?" Zulum asked.

Professor Babagana Zulum expressed concern over the president's haste in urging the National Assembly to pass the new tax reform bill.

"There was a petroleum industry bill that stayed in the National Assembly for almost 20 years before it was passed. Why the rush with this tax bill?

"We are asking for caution and a thorough review to ensure it benefits future generations, even if we are no longer around."

The governor warned that even if the National Assembly passes the bill, governors may not be able to comply. He cautioned that if payment is enforced now, it will become a disaster within a year.

Zulum sends a message to lawmakers

While reiterating that the new tax reform bill would be detrimental to the North and some southern states, Zulum called on members of the National Assembly:

"This is not about opposing the government; it’s about our perspective, as we believe this bill will take us backward.

"I urge all senators and representatives to firmly reject this bill. Let no one sell us out. Be cautious.

"Don't let anyone convince you that the president said it must be done. That’s not true. This is politics. We voted for him, and we didn’t complain, but this bill will not favor us."

Watch Zulum's interview below:

Read more about tax reform bills here:

Presidency releases highlights of tax reform bills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu's administration released 13 highlights of the Tax Reform Bills that were earlier sent to the national assembly.

According to the presidency, the existing tax system is complex and stifling growth, bringing low revenue results.

Sunday Dare, the special adviser to the president on public communication and orientation said the bill will help to promote sustainable economic growth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng