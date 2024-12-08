President Bola Tinubu, represented by Nuhu Ribadu, delivered a hopeful message at an Abuja event, expressing confidence in progress and better days ahead

Tinubu emphasized his administration’s commitment to security, vowing that individuals with questionable character would be pursued

Nigerians expressed mixed reactions on social media, with some criticizing the government’s handling of issues, calling it a failure, while others questioned whether the changes were for the better or worse

President Bola Tinubu delivered an optimistic message to Nigerians, emphasizing that significant progress is underway despite current difficulties.

Represented by National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, the President spoke at the Executive Intelligence Management Course 17 graduation at the National Institute for Security Studies in Abuja on Saturday, December 7.

Tinubu optimism sparks reactions from Nigerians Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

“Things are happening in our country today. People may not like us. They probably will disagree with one or two. But fundamentally, things are changing. And Nigeria will change,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu acknowledged the “very tough, very difficult, very huge challenges” the country faces but expressed confidence that “better days are ahead."

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to security and stability, vowing those with “questionable character” would be pursued and brought to justice, Daily Trust reported.

“If you are a bad man, whether you are inside Nigeria or outside, you are in trouble. We will go after you. We will bring you to justice,” he added.

Reacting to the statement of Tinubu, Nigerians took to their X social media handles to express their thoughts.

@uchebakaadi said:

"For d worst. All worthless since being inflicted with BATeria. More hungry, running on empty stomach to avoid death by bandits or body parts merchants. It is tragic but Nigerians r more resilient they have learnt not to complain for fear of being accused of treason or tribalism."

@charlesfemi9 said:

"Tinubu I hate you and APC so bad, to the Extent I see an APC or Batist who use to be a friend as an Enemy That we Can't even sit together in the same Table, yes that's the level I hate APC's Now."

@EmmaDaghe said:

"Nobody associates with failures in life. Failure is doomed to be failure...hence your govt has failed nobody will like your failed govt."

@djokaymegamixer said:

"No one says things are not changing. The question is, is it for worse or better? That's how change was sloganed in 2015, but it was not contextualised until everything was changed for the worse. May God save Nigeria from these agents of change."

Tinubu's govt fixes date for National Youth Confab

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has said it plans to begin the month-long national youth conference in February 2025.

Ayodele Olawande, minister of youth development, disclosed that delegates would only converge on the FCT, Abuja, for one week after spending three weeks engaging youths at the grassroots.

The minister added that President Bola Tinubu would inaugurate selected delegates by mid-January.

Source: Legit.ng