A newlywed couple, along with 16 other passengers, have sustained injuries following an accident on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos on Saturday

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed the development on Saturday, via a statement

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Saturday, December 7, at least 16 passengers, including newlywed couple, cheated deaths following the collision of a commercial bus and a mini truck on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos state.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), in a statement by the spokesperson Adebayo Taofiq, the newlywed couple returning to the mainland from the Ikoyi Marriage Registry.

According to Taofiq, the accident occurred when an LT bus developed brake failure while at speed and collided with a mini-truck near Ilaje, heading towards Iyana Oworonsoki axis of Lagos state.

The impact of the collision was said to have led to the occupants of both vehicles sustaining varying degrees of injuries including fractured limbs.

“The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, in collaboration with emergency response agencies, today orchestrated the successful rescue of 18 individuals involved in a serious vehicular collision on the Third Mainland Bridge, near Ilaje, heading towards Iyana Oworonsoki.

“A total of 16 passengers seated in the rear of the LT bus, 11 women and 5 men, sustained significant injuries and were swiftly transported to the Lagos State Trauma and Emergency Centre near the Toll Gate on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for urgent medical care.”

In a swift reaction to the troubling incident, the LASTMA’s general manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed sympathy for the injured victims while urging road users to always exercise caution on the highway.

Nigerians react as newlywed, others escape death in Lagos

"They're coming together to be great 👍."

"So sorry is the least I can say. Quick recovery is my prayer for all involved."

"Kai God came through."

"It's going to be a great family. The enemy always fight great things coming ahead. Couple don't be discouraged. The Mercy️ of God will show up for you in this challenging moment."

"God fight their battles and grant them victory."

Driver escapes death in Lagos

Legit.ng had reported that a 40-foot container fell onto a Toyota Camry at Mile 2, Lagos, narrowly sparing the driver of the car’s life.

Prompt rescue efforts by LASTMA, FRSC, and LASEMA ensured the victim's safety and swift medical attention.

LASTMA warns against negligence in securing containers, emphasising strict adherence to road safety protocols.

Source: Legit.ng