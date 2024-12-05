Danger was averted after a Max Air flight bound for Abuja made an emergency landing in Maiduguri

This was due to a bird strike which caused one of the aircraft engines to catch fire, just 10 minutes after takeoff

Over 100 passengers, including Borno State Deputy Governor Umar Usman Kadafur, were on board

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

An Abuja-bound Max Air flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Maiduguri’s Muhammadu Buhari International Airport after its engines caught fire just 10 minutes after takeoff.

Max Air explains incident involving Borno state Governor Photo credit: maxair

Source: Getty Images

The incident occurred on Wednesday and was reported to have been caused by a bird strike.

BusinessDay reports that among the over 100 passengers on board was Borno State’s Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur.

The airline confirmed the incident in a statement released on X, revealing that no injuries were recorded.

Statement from Max Air reads:

"Flight VM1623 with registration Number 5N-BBM made an air return due to an observed abnormality in the engine parameters during ascent, prompting the Captain to initiate an air return to Maiduguri International Airport.

"Following Standard Operational Procedures, the affected engine was shut down, and the aircraft landed safely. All passengers and crew members remained unharmed.

"In line with MaxAir's commitment to passenger safety and comfort, a rescue aircraft was promptly dispatched to Maiduguri to ensure passengers reached their destinations with minimal delay. "

Max Air also reassured the public of its commitment to safety, stating that it is working closely with aviation authorities to investigate the cause of the engine abnormality

The statement added:

"We deeply regret any inconvenience caused and sincerely appreciate the patience and cooperation of all affected passengers.

"MaxAir is working closely with aviation authorities to investigate the cause of the engine abnormality.

"As a leading airline in Nigeria, we remain committed to upholding the highest safety and operational standards, ensuring the trust and confidence of our valued passengers."

Aero slashes airfare for passengers traveling to Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aero Contractors, one of Nigeria's domestic airline operators, has decided to slash its airfares to N80,000 for domestic flights throughout the holiday season.

Ado Sanusi the airline's managing director said the decision to slash the price is to support and give back to Nigerians over the Christmas season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng