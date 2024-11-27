Mile 2 Container Accident: Man Celebrates as In-law Survives After Spending 3 Hours Under Car
- A Nigerian man said one of his relatives was one of those involved in the Mile 2 Container Accident
- He said the man in question was in his in-law and that he survived the container accident unscathed
- The man said his in-law stayed under the fallen container for three hours but still came out without injuries
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
A Nigerian man said his in-law was the person involved in the Mile 2 container accident.
The man said he was not aware that the person said to have been trapped under the fallen container was his in-law.
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.