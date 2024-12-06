Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced the appointment of chief executive officers (CEOs) for the Solid Minerals Development Fund/Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (SMDF/PAGMI), the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), the National Universities Commission (NUC), and the New Partnership for Africa Development (NEPAD).

Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president (information and strategy) made this known in a statement on Friday evening, December 6. The statement was obtained by Legit.ng.

Onanuga disclosed that President Tinubu appointed Professor Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu, a visiting professor at the NUC, as the organisation's executive secretary.

Prof. Ribadu is an expert in veterinary reproduction and has served as vice chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Yola, Adamawa state and the Sule Lamido University, Jigawa state.

President Tinubu appointed Prof. Salisu Shehu as executive secretary of the NERDC.

Prof Shehu is a renowned academic in educational and human Psychology. He was said to be instrumental in establishing the School of Continuing Education at Bayero University, Kano, and was the vice-chancellor of Al-Istiqamah University, Kano.

The president also announced Jabiru Salisu Abdullahi Tsauri's appointment as the National Coordinator of NEPAD.

Jabilu Tsauri holds a Master's in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University. He is a seasoned administrator with expertise in legislative affairs, global affairs, and democratic governance and vast experience in public service.

Lastly, Tinubu appointed Yazid Shehu Umar Danfulani as the executive secretary of the SMDF/PAGMI.

Yazid Danfulani holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a Master's in Arts and Management from the University of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom (UK).

He has extensive experience in Banking, Computing, and Business Administration. He once worked at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and was also a Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in Zamfara State.

According to the presidency, the Nigerian leader believes the appointees' experience and track record will bring a new sense of commitment, progress, and positive outcomes to fulfil Nigerians' expectations of their respective organisations.

