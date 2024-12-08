Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Bauchi state - The international touring bikers group, Jeje Riders Nigeria, sensitised students in Bauchi State on the dangers of drug peddling at the Bauchi Stadium on Sunday, December 8.

The nationwide student anti-drug campaign started in Yola, Adamawa State on October 12, 2024.

The campaign is a deliberate effort to tackle the menace of drug abuse among students in schools. Photo credit: Jeje Riders Nigeria

The campaign is part of a deliberate effort to tackle the menace of drug abuse among students in schools.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Bauchi State Commandant, CM Aminu Aliyu, led the campaign with the support of the member representing Bauchi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Aliyu Garu.

The event was supported by Barr. Gambo Yakubu Wakili, Executive Director, the WE-AID Initiative and Dr. Fawaz Farooq of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBU), Bauchi.

The event was co-hosted alongside the Bauchi Grand Roadwalk of the Coalition of Physical Fitness Clubs in the state.

A member of Jeje Riders Nigeria, Tijjani St James, explained that the campaign’s objective is to shield students and young ones from the menace of substance abuse,

Tijani said substance abuse has become prevalent, especially in the northern parts of Nigeria.

He stated this while speaking on the aim of the campaign during the occasion.

"We have tremendous support from Notore Chemical Industries Plc. and many of the company's distribution partners. Indorama also supported us by donating exercise books and writing materials to the Bauchi event."

He disclosed that the group will move to Plateau state for its next campaign on February 15, 2025

Speaking further, Tinjani said the group is determined to take their campaign to all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

