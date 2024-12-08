Drug Abuse: Bikers Group Partners NDLEA, Lawmaker To Sensitise Nigerian Students
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
Bauchi state - The international touring bikers group, Jeje Riders Nigeria, sensitised students in Bauchi State on the dangers of drug peddling at the Bauchi Stadium on Sunday, December 8.
The nationwide student anti-drug campaign started in Yola, Adamawa State on October 12, 2024.
The campaign is part of a deliberate effort to tackle the menace of drug abuse among students in schools.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
This was contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, December 8.
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Bauchi State Commandant, CM Aminu Aliyu, led the campaign with the support of the member representing Bauchi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Aliyu Garu.
The event was supported by Barr. Gambo Yakubu Wakili, Executive Director, the WE-AID Initiative and Dr. Fawaz Farooq of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBU), Bauchi.
The event was co-hosted alongside the Bauchi Grand Roadwalk of the Coalition of Physical Fitness Clubs in the state.
A member of Jeje Riders Nigeria, Tijjani St James, explained that the campaign’s objective is to shield students and young ones from the menace of substance abuse,
Tijani said substance abuse has become prevalent, especially in the northern parts of Nigeria.
He stated this while speaking on the aim of the campaign during the occasion.
"We have tremendous support from Notore Chemical Industries Plc. and many of the company's distribution partners. Indorama also supported us by donating exercise books and writing materials to the Bauchi event."
He disclosed that the group will move to Plateau state for its next campaign on February 15, 2025
Speaking further, Tinjani said the group is determined to take their campaign to all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Drug abuse: NAFDAC sensitises FCT schools
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that campaign against drug and substance abuse has been taken to the Government Junior Secondary School, Jabi 2, Abuja.
The school facilitated this campaign in collaboration with the FCT chapter of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).
Hundreds of students trooped out at the school's multipurpose hall to learn about the ills of drug and substance abuse.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.