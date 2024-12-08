The Zamfara state chapter of the Association of Small-Scale Miners of Nigeria has called on Hajia Fatima Umaru-Shinkafi to prioritise job creation following her re-appointment as SMDF's executive secretary

Abuja, FCT - The Zamfara state chapter of the Association of Small-Scale Miners of Nigeria has called on Hajia Fatima Umaru-Shinkafi, the newly re-appointed executive secretary of Solid Minerals Development Fund and Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (SMDF/PAGMI), to prioritise job creation.

The association said it believes Shinkafi's re-appointment will further consolidate, deepen, and strengthen the solid minerals sector, driving the non-oil sector of the economy in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Zamfara state chapter of the Association of Small-Scale Miners of Nigeria advised Hajia Fatima Umaru-Shinkafi to prioritise job creation. Photo credit: Mubarak Ahmad Gusau

Source: Facebook

"It is a well-considered appointment that will further consolidate, deepen and strengthen the solid minerals sector," the group said in a statement released on Saturday, December 7.

Tinubu fulfilling campaign promises, miners say

In a statement, Alhaji Abubakar Rabiu, chairman of the Zamfara State chapter, described Shinkafi's re-appointment as fulfilling President Tinubu's campaign promise to appoint women to key government positions.

The association urged Shinkafi to use her position to attract foreign investors, empower local miners, and provide jobs to thousands of youths.

"We urge Nigerians to support this woman of destiny in our collective quest for a better society," the statement added.

Tinubu asked to reconsider Danfulani’s appointment

Meanwhile, the Zamfara APC Youth Vanguard has called on President Tinubu to review his decision to appoint Yazid Shehu Umar Danfulani as the executive secretary of the SMDF).

The group expressed concern over what they described as a mix-up in the announcement of Danfulani's appointment. In a statement issued on Saturday, December 7, Hon. Muhammad Usman Gusau, chairman of the Zamfara APC Youth Vanguard, urged President Tinubu to reconsider the decision.

Legit.ng gathers that the call for a reconsideration follows an earlier announcement by President Tinubu, appointing Yazid Danfulani on Friday, December 6, only for a subsequent press statement to announce the replacement of Danfulani with Umaru-Shinkafi.

Source: Legit.ng