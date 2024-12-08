Zamfara APC Youth Ask Tinubu to Reconsider Danfulani’s Appointment as SMDF Executive Secretary
- The Zamfara APC Youth Vanguard has urged President Tinubu to reconsider his decision on the appointment of Yazid Shehu Umar Danfulani as the executive secretary of SMDF
- The group said there was a mix-up in the announcement, which initially named Danfulani but later replaced him with Hajia Fatima Umaru-Shinkafi
- The APC youth believe Danfulani's experience and innovative mindset make him a better fit for the role
Abuja, FCT - The Zamfara APC Youth Vanguard has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review his decision to appoint Yazid Shehu Umar Danfulani as the executive secretary of the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF) and the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (PAGMI).
The group expressed concern over what they described as a mix-up in the announcement of Danfulani's appointment.
In a statement issued on Saturday, December 7, Hon. Muhammad Usman Gusau, chairman of the Zamfara APC Youth Vanguard, urged President Tinubu to reconsider the decision.
Danfulani has qualifications, experience - APC group
The group said Danfulani has extensive experience in banking, computing, and business administration, noting his previous role as commissioner for commerce and industry in Zamfara state.
Danfulani also holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a Master's in Arts and Management from the University of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom.
Why Tinubu should pick Danfulani over Umaru-Shinkafi
The group acknowledged the valuable contributions of Hajia Fatima Umaru-Shinkafi, who recently completed her tenure as Executive Secretary of SMDF/PAGMI.
However, they stressed the need for fresh, innovative leadership to take the sector to new heights in alignment with the government's Renewed Hope Agenda.
Legit.ng gathers that the call for a reconsideration follows an earlier announcement by President Tinubu, appointing Yazid Danfulani on Friday, December 6, only for a subsequent press statement to announce the replacement of Danfulani with Hajia Fatima Umaru-Shinkafi.
The Zamfara APC Youth Vanguard believes that Danfulani's wealth of experience and innovative mindset would significantly contribute to the revitalization of the SMDF and PAGMI.
“We therefore urge President Bola Tinubu to graciously reconsider and review the mix-up in the appointment of Yazid Danfulani and Hajia Fatima Umaru-Shinkafi as Executive Secretary of SMDF same day," the group said.
Tinubu gives Joseph Tegbe appointment
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu appointed Joseph Tegbe as director-general (DG) and global liaison for the Nigeria-China strategic partnership.
The appointment was disclosed in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy.
