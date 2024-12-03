A tragic drone strike by Nigeria's military in Kaduna State killed 85 people during a religious festival, including the seven-year-old daughter of an Islamic school teacher, Masud Abdulrasheed

The Nigerian military admitted to an intelligence failure, mistaking the gathering for jihadist fighters

Despite the tragedy, the community has rebuilt, with a new mosque now standing at the bomb site, but the pain and loss remain fresh for many families

A year after, an Islamic school teacher, Masud Abdulrasheed, is grappling with the loss of his seven-year-old daughter, Habeebah.

She was reportedly killed in a drone strike by Nigeria's military during a religious festival in Tudunbiri village.

The military was said to have admitted the bombing was due to "a failure of intelligence," mistaking the festival for a gathering of jihadist fighters.

In 2023, unmanned drones dropped two bombs on the village, killing about 85 people, including many of Abdulrasheed's students.

According to BBC, the first bomb hit around 10 pm, followed by a second bomb that caused further casualties as villagers tried to help the injured.

Speaking with BBC, Abdulrasheed described his daughter as "the most caring among my children."

Aftermath and Response

The tragedy left the village in shock, with bodies strewn around and survivors like Abdulrasheed's four-year-old daughter, Zaharau, suffering severe injuries.

Despite initial medical care, ongoing treatment has been inconsistent. Twenty-year-old Aisha Buhari, who lost three brothers, also struggles with an unhealed injury.

Kaduna state governor Uba Sani promised to address the villagers' medical needs. Despite the tragedy, the village held the festival again this year, inaugurating a new mosque built over the bomb site as compensation.

Military and UAV Use

Nigeria's military has been battling armed jihadists and criminals, leading to increased air strikes.

The Nigerian Air Force has acquired new unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), but intelligence failures and inadequate training have led to tragic mistakes.

Consulting firm SBM Intelligence reported 17 accidental air strikes by the Nigerian Air Force between January 2017 and September 2024, killing over 500 people.

