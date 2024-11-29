Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Maiduguri, Borno state - Notorious bandit kingpins, Yellow Jambross, Yellow Ibrahim; and several high-profile terrorist leaders in Nigeria's north-central region have surrendered.

As reported by Leadership newspaper, this feat comes amid sustained military offensives. These security efforts involve a combination of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) airstrikes with ground operations in recent weeks.

Vanguard also noted the development.

In a statement on Friday, November 29, Major-General Edward Buba, the director of defence media operations, disclosed that troops neutralised 135 terrorists in Borno, Yobe, and other states.

In the same vein, 185 others were arrested and 129 hostages were rescued during the week.

Buba stated that against the backdrop of the terrorists’ alleged overtures, a non-kinetic collaborative effort with stakeholders was deployed to encourage the surrendering process.

He said:

“Notable terrorists that have surrendered include Yellow Jambros, Alhaji Mallam, Ardo Idi (Alhaji Lawal), Lawal Kwalba, Salkado, Yellow Ibrahim, Gana’e and Babangida among others."

Furthermore, the military spokesperson revealed that Army personnel and sister security agents, in the week, recovered 113 assorted weapons and 2,415 assorted ammunitions. He assured that the Nigerian troops will continue to find innovative solutions in tackling the myriads of security challenges confronting the nation.

Northeast: 8 soldiers die

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Armed Forces announced the killing of a notorious terrorist commander, Munzur Ya Audu.

The notorious terrorist's death came alongside 114 other terrorists in a series of well-coordinated operations conducted across the country.

Source: Legit.ng