A bomb scare caused panic in Jos as the police’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team responded, detonating one suspected device and securing others in the busy Terminus Market

Plateau State Police later confirmed it was a false alarm, with no explosives found; the scare stemmed from a misinterpretation of harmless materials

Governor Caleb Mutfwang reassured citizens of their safety, urging calm and commending security forces for their swift response

Jos, Plateau State — Panic gripped residents in the city center of Jos on Tuesday, November 12, following reports of a potential bomb threat at the Terminus Market area.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the Nigeria Police Force’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team responded swiftly to a distress call after three alleged improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were discovered in the busy Abuja Market area.

Fear as Plateau state witnesses a major explosion Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

According to witnesses, the EOD team successfully detonated one of the devices and removed the others, averting what could have been a major disaster, Channels reported.

However, Plateau State Police Command quickly addressed the situation, describing the scare as a false alarm. Alfred Alabo, the command's public relations officer, explained,

“Upon receiving this report, the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina, deployed bomb technicians to the scene.

"After a thorough examination, it was confirmed that no explosive devices were found.”

Also reacting to this development, the Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, in a statement signed by Gyang Bere, Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Executive Governor of Plateau State via X, reassured citizens that the alert was unfounded.

“This was a misunderstanding. A group mistook a pile of polythene bags for a threat, which led to unnecessary fear," he said.

Governor Mutfwang urged residents to stay calm, remain vigilant, and support the administration’s commitment to peace.

“Our security agencies are working tirelessly to ensure your safety, encouraging residents to report any suspicious activity promptly," he added,

Bomb explosion rocks Imo market

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck Orlu International Market in Imo State on Tuesday, November 5, when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated, claiming at least two lives and injuring several others. The blast sparked widespread panic, with residents fleeing in all directions.

Police Public Relations Officer Henry Okoye confirmed the incident, revealing that the two victims were the masterminds behind the IED.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng