The Nigerian Airforce has denied conducting any airstrike mission in Tudun Biri, Kaduna state, in the last 24 hours

The Airforce in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Edward Gabkwet, stated that it is not the only agency operating combat drones in northwest Nigeria

Reports on Monday morning, December 4, said NAF dropped a bomb on Sunday night, December 3, when villagers gathered for Maulud celebration, leaving several casualties

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Tudun Biri, Kaduna state - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has refuted media reports that its aircraft accidentally killed innocent civilians in Kaduna.

Although it is believed that the NAF officials thought the slain civilians were terrorists, the agency said the information is "false".

Reports emerged on Monday, December 4 that NAF’s fighter jets mistakenly killed about 30 civilians. Photo credit: Stocktrek

Source: Getty Images

NAF denies responsibility for attack on civilians

NAF's reaction was contained in a statement on Monday, December 4, by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, its director of public relations and information. The statement was obtained by Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

NAF's statement partly reads:

"Please be informed that the NAF has not carried out any air operations within Kaduna state and environs in the last 24 hours. Also, note that the NAF is not the only organisation operating combat armed drones in the North western region of Nigeria.

"It is also important to ensure that due diligence is always exhausted by the media before going to press with unverified and unconfirmed reports. Thank you."

Bombing of Kaduna Muslims at Maolud Nabiyy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that many villagers were feared dead following a bomb allegedly dropped by a NAF jet during a Maulud celebration at Tudun Biri.

Though details of the incident remain sketchy, preliminary reports indicate that about 30 people died during the incident on Sunday, December 3, around 9:00 pm.

Daily Trust cited residents who said the bomb struck while the villagers gathered to commemorate the Maulud Nabiyy celebration in Kaduna.

NAF and bombing of wedding venue

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng spotlighted reports of a fighter jet bombing the venue of a wedding in Genu, a town in Rijau local government area of Niger state.

The spokesperson for the NAF, Edward Gabkwet, disclosed that the airstrike was targeted at the location of bandits who were gathered in the area.

Source: Legit.ng