Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu, representing Abia North, has expressed support for President Tinubu's new Tax Reforms Bill

However, he criticized the lack of prior consultation with key bodies like the Council of States, the Economic Council, and the Forum of Governors before making the bill public

In an interview with Arise TV, Kalu reacted to the claims that President Tinubu wants to put another Alpha Beta in Nigeria as he did in Lagos state

Orji Uzor-Kalu, the Senator representing Abia North, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's new Tax Reforms Bill, presented to the National Assembly, will restore fiscal federalism.

However, in an interview granted to Arise TV News and published on Monday, December 2, Kalu noted that the initiators of the bill could have briefed the Council of States, the Economic Council, and the Forum of Governors before making it public to Nigerians.

Speaking further, Kalu addressed rumours suggesting that President Tinubu plans to replicate Lagos' Alpha Beta model nationally.

Oladapo Apara, a founder of Alpha Beta Consulting LLP, alleges that Bola Tinubu concealed his control of the firm.

Tinubu was accused of secretly controlling the private company that collects taxes in the state he once ran, Bloomberg reports.

But Kalu clarified that the focus should be on modernizing outdated laws rather than on any specific business model.

The lawmaker also clarified Borno senator Ali Ndume's stance on the matter.

Kalu said:

"That is not the issue. The issue is that we need to make amendment of our laws. These laws are over 100 years. I support that our laws not only the tax bill, many other laws are obsolete. We need to bring new laws.

"We need Senators like Ndume who will raise up our conscience. Those who tell Senator Ndume to shut-up are not being kind to democracy. Democracy is not about one voice, it is about multiple voices being guided by majority of the people and Ndume is one of them. The rhetorics is not.

"The governors can be there at the public hearing but this bill is progressive.

"People are particularly concerned about Sections 77 and 26, which we will address during the public hearing. We will review any part of the bill that does not serve the best interests of Nigerians."

