Northern governors, led by Borno governor Babagana Zulum have explained that their states will not benefit from Tinubu's tax reform bills

In an interview on Sunday, Zulum urged Tinubu's government to reconsider the tax reform bill noting that only Rivers and Lagos states will benefit from the bill

Governor Zulum advised President Tinubu to delay the tax reform bill for further consultation

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has explained why the northern governors advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to hold on before pushing the controversial tax reform bills.

Zulum: Northern states will lose out if tax bill is passed

The governor who appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, said the Northern Governors Forum only needs time for consultation.

Zulum explained that if the bill scales through the National Assembly, states would be shortchanged as only Lagos State would be the main beneficiary of the policy.

“On this tax issue, there are a lot of misconceptions. We felt that the VAT provision in the tax law. Based on the calculations that we did, only Lagos and Rivers States will benefit from this scheme. We did our own research and concluded that we would lose,” Zulum said.

“Why are we in a rush? We advised the Federal Government to take a pause and expunge some of the clauses that are inimical to Northern Nigeria.

“What we are saying is that give more time, let us do a deeper consultation to understand the nitty-gritty of this tax regime before passing it into law.”

Presidency releases highlights of tax reform bills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu's administration released 13 highlights of the Tax Reform Bills that were earlier sent to the National Assembly.

According to the presidency, the existing tax system is complex and stifling growth, bringing low revenue results.

Sunday Dare, the special adviser to the president on public communication and orientation said the bill will help to promote sustainable economic growth.

