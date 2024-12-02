Reverend Henry Ndukuba, Primate of the Church of Nigeria, urges Nigerians to remain hopeful despite economic challenges, emphasizing faith, leadership, and industrial development

Reverend Henry Ndukuba, Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has called on Nigerians to remain hopeful despite the country's worsening economic situation.

Speaking at the 35th Anniversary Awards and Carnival for Christ Celebration in Abuja, he emphasized the importance of faith, good leadership, and industrial development.

Addressing Pressing Issues

Reverend Ndukuba reassured citizens that God would lift the country out of its difficulties and urged them not to lose hope.

He identified corruption and poor leadership as major hindrances to Nigeria's progress and criticized the misuse of public funds, specifically referencing claims that over N318 billion was spent on a new version of the national anthem.

Message of Hope and Industrialization

The Primate sent out a message of hope, urging Nigerians to trust in God. He highlighted the need for revitalizing agro-industries to turn the nation's fortunes around.

Ndukuba emphasized that industrialization is key to economic growth, enabling people to feed their families and process agricultural produce.

Ndukuba said: “We should not give up, we should hope in the power of God, who is not like us, who will not fail, who will not be wary, who will not abandon his own.

“Because we have seen that by faith in this God, people can be lifted, people can be helped, people can even use the little resources at their disposal to achieve great things.

“And so, we are sending out a message of hope to Nigeria that we will not stop hoping and trusting in God. In due season, the Lord will lift this nation."

