Former VP Atiku Abubakar has urged for transparency and objectivity in the public hearings on the Tax Reform Bills currently being considered by the National Assembly

Atiku stressed the need for a fiscal system that promotes justice, fairness, and equity and called for open and inclusive participation by all stakeholders

The opposition leader also asked the National Assembly to revisit and make public the resolutions of the NEC to ensure the Tax Reform Bills align with the interests of the vast majority of Nigerians

Abuja, FCT—Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has called for transparency and objectivity in conducting public hearings on the Tax Reform Bills, which the National Assembly is currently considering.

The tax reform bills proposed by the Bola Tinubu administration have been the subject of heated debates since they were sent to the National Assembly.

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar sends a message to the National Assembly over the Tax Reform Bills. Photo credits: SARAH MEYSSONNIER/POOL/AFP, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The National Economic Council (NEC) advised President Tinubu to withdraw the bills, a position similar to that of the northern governors.

However, President Tinubu rejected the advice, insisting he would allow the lawmaking process to take its course.

Tinubu's tax reform bills: Atiku speaks

Commenting on the bills in a statement posted on X on Sunday, December 1, Atiku reiterated the need for a fiscal system that promotes justice, fairness, and equity.

He noted that Nigerians are united in their call for a fair and just fiscal system that does not exacerbate the uneven development of the country's federating units.

The former vice president stressed the importance of transparency and objectivity in the public hearing process, which he believes is essential for promoting accountability, good governance, and public trust in policy-making.

He called for open and inclusive participation by all stakeholders, including civil society organisations, traditional institutions, politicians, public officials, and subject matter experts.

Atiku asks NASS to revisit NEC resolutions

Atiku also urged the National Assembly to revisit and make public the resolutions of the National Economic Council.

The former vice president stressed that the National Assembly must ensure that the contents of the Tax Reform Bills align with the interests of most Nigerians.

His words:

"In this wise, I call on the NASS to revisit and make public the resolutions of the National Economic Council, a key stakeholder and an important organ of the state with the constitutional power to advise the President concerning the economic affairs of the Federation.

"The NASS must be appropriately guided and ensure that in the final analysis, the contents of the Bills align with the interests of the vast majority of Nigerians."

Legit.ng notes that NEC is a key stakeholder and an important organ of the state with the constitutional power to advise the President concerning the economic affairs of the Federation.

Tax reform bills: Nigerians react to Atiku's statement

Reactions have trailed Atiku's statement on the tax reform bills, with many slamming the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for failing to take a stand.

A. Ayofe, @abdullahayofel, told Atiku:

"You have really not said anything, though. Tell us what you think about the Bill...U support or not??"

Depegan of Lagos, @Mautiin01, said:

"You’ve said too much without getting to any tangible details… do you support ??? No dey beat around the bush, Mr AA."

Omo Kogi (Yagba), @Oladapomikky1, said:

"Well, Your Excellency, after taking my time to read this, I can say you are only sitting on the fence.

"Tax reform will expose nonperforming governors in a second, so just tell us your point, and we move because 2027 is here."

Mazi Uche Okeụdọ, @anasuachara, said:

"You have read the Bill. Take a stand. Are you afraid or what?"

orlu daniel, @DanielOrlu, said:

"Your Excellency, you have failed again when it matters. The discussions about this bill have been public for weeks, and you are commenting. After this long wait, you failed to read the bill and share your insight. Instead, you stood on the fence as usual. Can you ever put Nigeria first in everything you do?"

Tax reform bills: PDP chieftain takes stand

Meanwhile, the National Youth Group spokesperson, Dare Flintstone Akinniyi, said Nigerians could not afford President Tinubu's proposed new tax reform system.

Akinniyi said the tax reform bills would burden Nigerians more, describing the increase in VAT as anti-people.

He said this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, November 30.

