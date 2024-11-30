Tinubu Commended Over Action on Nigeria's Poverty Level
- President Bola Tinubu has been commended for speaking up on the poverty level in Nigeria at the recent G20 Leaders' Summit
- Tinubu made the comment while responding to the comment of the IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva at the summit while outlining his plan to take Nigeria out of poverty
- Some Nigerians have criticised the president for the comment, but Bisi Afolabi, a legal practitioner, commended Tinubu for identifying the problem
President Bola Tinubu has reassured the international community of his administration's commitment to prioritizing the welfare of Nigeria's poor and vulnerable populations. This assurance was given during a courtesy call by the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit.
Tinubu emphasized that despite the economic reforms, his administration will continue to provide social safety nets to mitigate the unintended consequences for Nigerians' purchasing power and expressed his administration's dedication to social investment programs.
The President acknowledged that the economic reforms have weakened Nigerians' purchasing power, but he is committed to providing a safety net to cushion the effects. This commitment is crucial, especially during a period of economic reform, when the most vulnerable members of society are often the hardest hit.
Meanwhile, some Nigerians have taken to social media to criticise the president's comment at the G20 summit, saying he should have waited at home to address the challenges then attending the summit, where the matters were only discussed.
Lawyer reacts as Tinubu speaks on Nigeria's poverty
Reacting to the development, Bisi Afolabi, a legal practitioner who spoke with Legit.ng in an exclusive interview, commended the president for taking the bull by the horns. He said:
"Individuals who condemn the President's honest reviews of our humble economic position are playing the Ostrich. We live in the digital age, where information is available at everyone's fingertips. Are these facts far removed from the remit of the attendees of this conference?
"An honest admission of our lowly economic standing does not undersell the Nation among the committee of nations. It is, however, a candid call for cooperation and assistance among the committee of well-to-do nations to come to Nigeria's aid."
Source: Legit.ng
