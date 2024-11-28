President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to approve the appointments of four nominees to the Police Service Commission

In the letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Thursday, November 28, President Tinubu appointed the former Inspector General of Police to head the commission

According to Tinubu, the development was in consonance with the provision of the constitution, which empowered the Senate to approve and reject public office nominees

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate, seeking the confirmation of four nominees as members of the Police Service Commission (PSC). The nominees include Ahmad Muhammad Ringim, Hon, Justice Adamu Paul Galumje (rtd.), Christine Ladi Dabup and Abdulfatah Muhammed as members, whose appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

The President's request is in accordance with the Constitution's provisions, which empower the Senate to confirm or reject nominees for certain public offices. The PSC is responsible for overseeing the Nigeria Police Force, and the confirmation of these nominees is crucial for the commission's effective functioning.

Tinubu appoints former IGP to head PSC

The Nation reported that Ringim, a former Inspector-General of Police, is a seasoned law enforcement officer with years of experience. His nomination and the three others are seen as a move to strengthen the PSC and enhance its ability to effectively oversee the police force.

The Senate is expected to scrutinize the nominees and confirm their appointments if they meet the required standards. The confirmation process is an important aspect of the country's system of checks and balances, ensuring that only qualified and suitable individuals are appointed to public office.

The President's request for the Senate's confirmation of the nominees is a demonstration of his commitment to due process and the rule of law. It is expected that the Senate will act expeditiously to confirm the nominees, enabling them to assume their roles and contribute to the effective functioning of the PSC.

