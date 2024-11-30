President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been told to pause the process of passing the Tax Reform Bills into law

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group spokesperson, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, said the sudden accelerated hearing of the bill is raising concerns

Speaking during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Akinniyi said Tinubu's government is insensitive and will push the people to the wall, very soon

FCT, Abuja - The spokesperson, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, said Nigerians cannot afford a new tax reform system proposed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Akinniyi said Tinubu’s tax reform bills will add more burden to the lives of Nigerians, describing the increment of VAT as anti-people.

Akinniyi said the tax reform bill is not the North versus the South Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He said this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, November 30.

The PDP chieftain wondered by Tinubu is introducing a tax system to the detriment of the masses.

“Nigerians can't afford a new tax system which will add more burden to their lives. The increment of VAT is anti-people. We have the fuel and electricity hike already causing too much hardship, so why bring in a tax system to the detriment of the masses?

“The Federal government is insensitive and will push the people to the wall, very soon.”

He said a section of the country and some analysts have kicked against the timing and inadequate consultations with the general public.

He called on President Tinubu to pause the process of passing the bills into law.

“When President Bola Ahmed Tinubu set up the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Committee (PFPTRC) in July 2023, one would think it would be entirely in the favour of the ordinary people.

“The sudden accelerated hearing of the bill is raising concerns, even against the recommendations of the National Economic Council headed by VP Shettima.”

Akinniyi said the tax reform bills are not the North versus the South as some people might want others to believe.

“Personally, I do not see it as a North vs South thing, apart from the timing of the bill, it will sort the tax system issues we have on the ground.

“Rather, it will make the North to be more creative in developing what it has instead of relying on other sections of the country for development; and also make the North look into their resources to develop themselves.”

Senate passes Tax Reform Bills for second reading

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the controversial four Tax Reform Bills scared the second reading at the Nigerian Senate on Thursday, November 27.

The federal lawmakers passed the proposed bills after debates and consideration of the general principles during plenary.

The Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), sponsored the Bills proposed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

