The National Democratic Coalition NDC has called on the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and EU member states to impose visa bans on Governor Fubara and several judges

In a statement released on Thursday, the NDC accused Fubara and some "brown envelope judges" of undermining democracy and judicial independence through election manipulation and bribery

The NDC applauded the Federal High Court's ruling, barring the federal government from releasing further monthly allocations to Rivers state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The National Democratic Coalition (NDC) has called on democratic nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and EU member states, to impose a visa ban on Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state and several judges, including Justice M. Danagogo and Justice Wali.

The NDC urged US, UK to sanction Fubara and Nigerian judges. Photo credit: Okwa Dan

Source: UGC

NDC calls for visa ban on governor Fubara, judges

The NDC made this call during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, November 28, where they expressed alarm over the erosion of democratic principles and constitutional governance in Rivers state under Governor Fubara's leadership.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, convener of the group, Okwa Dan, said Governor Fubara has made efforts to weaken the people's will and erode the rule of law, including influencing elections and pressuring the judiciary to support his authoritarian goals.

Dan also accused the governor of activating a "brown envelope mission" to bribe judges in Rivers state.

The NDC condemned the actions of judges like Justice Danagogo and Justice Wali, who have allegedly delivered verdicts that align with political interests rather than upholding the rule of law.

The group described these judges as "brown envelope judges" who have eroded public confidence in the judiciary.

The NDC urged the international community to hold Governor Fubara and his associates accountable for their actions, which they believe undermine Nigeria's democratic future and destabilize the entire country.

"We call on the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and EU member states to impose a visa ban on Governor Fubara, Oko-Jumbo, and other associates."

"We also call on the international community to hold these individuals responsible for their actions and to support democratic governance in Nigeria," the NDC said.

The NDC commended the lawful halt of federal revenue to Rivers state as an essential step in holding Governor Fubara accountable.

They also praised judges like Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, Chief Judge John Tsoho, and Justice Peter Lifu, who have set themselves apart from "brown envelope" manipulations.

The group called for international solidarity and urged civil society organizations, the media, and all well-meaning Nigerians to join them in the fight for democracy.

"In conclusion, Rivers state stands at a critical juncture. The actions of Governor Fubara and his allies have placed the state’s democratic future in jeopardy. However, with collective action and international support in placing a visa ban on them, we can restore constitutional order and ensure that the voices of the people are heard."

Meanwhile, Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, are in a long battle over the control of Rivers state.

Read more about Rivers crisis here:

APC warns Fubara against blackmailing Tinubu, Wike

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the APC reacted to the recent judgment stopping allocation to Rivers state.

APC said it would stand by the court's judgment according to “Sections 120, 121, and 122" of the constitution.

The APC chairman in Rivers state, Sir Tony Okocha, said the political crisis rocking the state was between Governor Sim Fubara and Nyesom Wike.

Source: Legit.ng