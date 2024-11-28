Peter Obi has raised an alarm over rising insecurity in Nigeria while reacting to recent terrorist attacks

On Thursday, Obi warned that the rising insecurity, coupled with economic challenges, is putting Nigeria at risk, urging the government led by President Tinubu to act before the country is irreparably damaged

Following the kidnapping of three employees from Innoson’s showroom in Anambra and the killing of 30 residents in Benue state, Obi called for enhanced security measures and immediate rescue efforts

The Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi has expressed concern over the waves of insecurity plaguing Nigeria, describing it as saddening and heartbreaking.

In a statement shared on his X page on Thursday, November 28, Obi lamented the increasing attacks on communities and businesses.

He stated that Nigerians' hardship is exacerbated by their inability to sleep with their eyes closed.

Speaking on recent incidents, Obi condemned the killing of about 30 people in separate terrorist attacks on communities in two local government Areas of Benue state.

He also decried the attack on a motorcycle showroom owned by Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing in Nnewi, Anambra state, where three staff members were reportedly kidnapped.

The former governor of Anambra state tweeted:

"Just a few days ago, I read a harrowing report about the killing of about 30 persons by terrorists, in separate attacks on communities in two Local Government Areas of Benue State.

"Yesterday, I was shocked by the reports of the unfortunate terror attack on the motorcycle showroom of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing in Nnewi, Anambra State, where about 3 members of the staff were also kidnapped."

"One very pertinent question that has continued to bother every well-meaning Nigerian is: “Where are we headed as a nation with this level of insecurity?

"It is even more worrisome and discouraging that, in the face of the severe economic hardship facing our nation, our productive business facilities are attacked."

He highlighted the double burden of economic hardship and insecurity, emphasising that productive businesses and critical infrastructure are often targeted, further discouraging local and foreign investors.

“This is a time when foreign investors are leaving the country in their numbers; our few resilient local investors still have to face a frightening level of insecurity and other challenges to remain in business,” he said.

Obi called for immediate action to combat insecurity, stating:

“We must not continue to allow this mindless waste of human lives and attack on our businesses and critical infrastructure across the country. We must end this monster of insecurity before we are all consumed.”

