As discussions about the 2027 presidency heat up, former Head of State Gowon has sent a key message to northern politicians

He urged them to focus on national unity and prioritize Nigeria’s interests over the "narrow regional agendas" ahead of the 2027 elections

Gowon also reflected on the challenges during his time as Head of State, noting that the fear of Nigeria’s disintegration, prompted him to work towards a balanced federation through state creation

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Amid permutations for the 2027 presidency, elder statesman and former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd.), has urged northern elites to champion causes that serve the collective interest of Nigeria rather than narrow regional concerns.

Gowon sends a message to the north. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

2027: Gowon calls unity, collaboration among regions

Gowon spoke days after the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) announced its decision to support northerners running for the presidency and others who might be interested in contesting for elections in 2027.

While hosting a delegation from the Senator Ibrahim Shekarau-led League of Northern Democrats (LND) at the Yakubu Gowon Centre in Abuja on Wednesday, November 27, Gowon emphasized the importance of fostering unity and collaboration across Nigeria’s diverse regions.

“The north must ensure that its actions are in the best interest of Nigeria. My support for the creation of states was driven by the need to address fears of domination and to promote unity among all regions of the country,” Gowon said.

Gowon speaks on secession threats

Speaking further, Gowon reflected on his time as Head of State and noted the challenges of maintaining national unity amid regional tensions and secession threats during his administration.

“At that time, the fear of disintegration was palpable across all regions. My decision to advocate for state creation was to mitigate these fears and ensure a balanced federation.”

As reported by Vanguard, the elder statesman also explained his deliberate choice to remain neutral in politics, focusing instead on national service.

“My allegiance has always been to Nigeria. I believe in putting the country first and avoiding the distractions of partisan politics. Differences in opinion should never hinder us from working together for the nation’s good.”

Read more about Gowon, north ahead of 2027:

Jonathan discloses Nigeria’s greatest problem

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, disclosed the greatest problem confronting Nigeria.

Jonathan said the greatest problem confronting Nigeria from a political perspective is its lack of unity.

He said lack of unity has created "a country with so much diversity: diversity of human beings and diversity in terms of religion."

Source: Legit.ng