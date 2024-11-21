The Nigerian Armed Forces killed terrorist commander Munzur Ya Audu, 114 others, arrested 238 suspects

Troops dismantled terror networks, recovered 145 weapons, 3,800 rounds of ammo, and seized ₦921.8m worth of stolen crude while targeting oil theft

Despite losing eight soldiers, the military pledged to intensify efforts to cripple terrorist operations and protect national resources

The Nigerian Armed Forces have announced the killing of a notorious terrorist commander, Munzur Ya Audu.

The notorious terrorist's death came alongside 114 other terrorists in a series of well-coordinated operations conducted across the country.

Additionally, 238 suspects were apprehended, and 138 hostages were rescued within the past week, Leadership reported.

Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, announced during a press briefing on Thursday, November 21, highlighting the military’s efforts to dismantle terrorist capabilities.

Buba said:

“A notorious terrorist commander named Munzur Ya Audu was neutralized in the North-East through a well-executed operation.

"We are collecting intelligence, hunting them, and striking locations where they are confirmed to be hibernating.”

In the operations, the troops recovered 145 assorted weapons, including 68 AK-47 rifles, two PKT guns, 28 Dane guns, and various explosive devices. Over 3,800 rounds of assorted ammunition were also seized, The Punch reported.

Oil theft: Nigerian Army captures 51 suspects

The fight against oil theft saw the arrest of 51 suspects and the recovery of stolen crude oil worth ₦921.8 million.

Troops dismantled 56 illegal refining sites, 78 crude oil cooking ovens, and 26 storage tanks in the Niger Delta region.

Recovered items included 872,070 litres of stolen crude oil, and 67,985 litres of illegally refined AGO, speedboats, tricycles, and vehicles.

“These efforts demonstrate the military’s commitment to protecting the nation’s resources,” Buba said.

8 soldiers die, 138 hostages rescued in the operations

Despite the successes, the Armed Forces lost eight soldiers in the operations. Buba extended condolences to the families of the fallen heroes, emphasizing the sacrifices made to protect the nation.

Troops also rescued 138 hostages during the operations, further disrupting terrorist activities in the regions.

Army vows more war against terrorism, crime

Reiterating the Armed Forces' determination, Buba stated,

“We are at war against a cruel and vicious enemy. It is therefore imperative that we degrade their military capability and effectiveness.”

He added that the Armed Forces remain focused on targeting terrorist logistics bases and other structures linked to terror groups to cripple their operations and networks.

