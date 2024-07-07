Two Nigerian journalists, their wives and children have been abducted by armed bandits in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna state

The terrorists stormed the Millennium City in the Dahjonu community around 10.30 pm on Saturday night and shot indiscriminately

The Kaduna state police command is yet to comment on the kidnapping incident as at the time of filing this report

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Chikun, Kaduna state - Armed bandits have kidnapped two journalists - Abdulgafar Alabelewe of The Nation and AbdulRaheem Abdu of the Blueprint newspaper as well as their wives and children in Kaduna state.

It was gathered that the kidnapping incident happened on Saturday night, July 6 after invaded after the bandits invaded the Dahjonu community in Millennium City of Chikun local government area of the state.

The police have yet to react to the incident. Note: Photo used only for illustration purposes Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

As reported by The Punch, a family member of one of the victims, Taofeeq Olayemi, confirmed the incident.

Olayemi said the bandits invaded the area around 10.30 pm and shot indiscriminately before kidnapping the victims.

He added said the terrorists kidnapped Alabelewe, his wife, and two of his children.

Alabelewe is also the current chairman of the correspondents chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna state council.

According to the source, Abdu and his wife, who was also sick, were kidnapped, leaving behind their sick daughter after the bandits scaled their fence, shattered their doors, and windows and removed their burglary, Daily Trust reports.

“Initially, they picked Alhaji Abdulgafar, his wife and three of his children and a girl staying with them before asking the girl to return back with one of the children, leaving with Abdulgafar, his wife and two children.”

The state Police public relations officer (PPRO), ASP Mansir Hassan, is yet to comment on the incident as at the time of filing this report.

Bandits make fresh demands from Kaduna judge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that bandits fatally attacked the eldest son of Judge Janet Galadima from the Kaduna state customary court.

The bandits also demanded a N300 million ransom for the release of the judge and her three remaining captive children.

Gloria Ballason, CEO of the House of Justice, confirmed the abduction of the judge and her four children on Sunday, June 30

Source: Legit.ng