The Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has sentenced a jewelry dealer to four years' imprisonment for refusing to accept naira

Justice Alexander Owoeye gave Uzondu Precious Chimaobi an option of a fine in the sum of N600,000 on count two

The court ordered the forfeiture of the Cartier Diamond wristwatch to the Federal Government of Nigeria

Ikoyi, Lagos state - A Nigerian man, Uzondu Precious Chimaobi, has been sentenced to four years' imprisonment over his refusal to accept the Naira as legal tender.

Justice Alexander Owoeye of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, gave the judgement on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Uzondu Precious Chimaobi's Cartier Diamond wristwatch was forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria. Photo credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Uzondu in court on February 5, 2025 a two-count charge bordering on refusal to accept the Naira as a legal tender.

Uzondu is the owner of a jewelry company called Unlimited Jewellers Limited in the Lekki area of Lagos.

The EFCC said Uzondu committed the offence on the 10th of December 2024 by accepting the sum of $5700 for the payment of a Cartier diamond bracelet with serial number.

This was contained in a statement issued by the EFCC via his X handle @officialEFCC on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

The prosecutor and EFCC operative, Owolabi Oyarekhua Jude, told the court that the Commission received an intelligence report on the activities of the jewelry company.

“The Company, which deals in jewelry at Atlantic Mall, Chevron Drive, Lekki, Lagos, intentionally tags and sells its products in Dollars as against the CBN Act, 2007, which stipulates Naira as the only legal tender in Nigeria.”

“Subsequently, a covert operation was carried out, where an undercover operative of the Commission disguised as a customer purchased a Diamond Nail bracelet that was tagged $6000 and bought it for $5700.

“The company refused to receive Naira and demanded Dollars as a means of payment. The payment was made, and a receipt was issued in Dollars. The owner of the company was arrested and taken to the Commission’s "

The Judge sentenced him to four years imprisonment, with an option of a fine in the sum of N600,000 on count two.

Uzondu's Cartier Diamond wristwatch was ordered forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

