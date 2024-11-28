Armed men in a 15-vehicle convoy, dressed in police and civil defence uniforms, forcefully abducted APC chieftain Charles Kurubo from his home in Bayelsa state

Kurubo’s wife, Mrs. Edith Thomas, reported that visits to the Bayelsa Police Command and DSS yielded no leads

Kurubo’s vocal criticism of the Presidential Amnesty Programme and pipeline surveillance contracts managed by Tantita Security Company has fueled speculations that his abduction

Fear and uncertainty loom in Bayelsa State as armed men abducted Charles Kurubo, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former aide to Governor Douye Diri.

The incident occurred on November 19, 2024, at his residence near Saipem, along Opolo Road, in a chilling midnight raid.

Kurubo’s wife, Mrs. Edith Thomas, recounted the harrowing ordeal in a tearful appeal to authorities, The Punch reported.

“Around midnight, our sleep was shattered with gunshots and shouts for my husband to come out.

"To save our lives, he surrendered. The men were dressed in police and civil defence uniforms, and their convoy had about 15 vehicles. It felt like a total invasion,” she told reporters.

She revealed that efforts to locate her husband through the Bayelsa State Police Command and the Department of State Services (DSS) have been unsuccessful, with both agencies denying involvement. Vanguard reported.

Kurubo’s abduction has sparked speculations about its motive. As the Chairman of the Niger Delta Ex-agitators’ Leadership Forum, Second Phase, Bayelsa State Chapter, and a vocal critic of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and pipeline surveillance contracts managed by Tantita Security Company, owned by High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo), some suggest his outspoken stance might have made him a target.

Mrs. Thomas has pleaded for urgent intervention from the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and Governor Douye Diri.

“The Police and Governor Diri are the only hope I have to find my husband. Please help us before something bad is done to him,” she implored.

