JUST IN: EFCC Speaks as Former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello Finally Lands in Detention
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the detention of former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello.
As reported by Premium Times, the spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, disclosed that Bello is currently being grilled by the anti-graft agency’s investigators.
He said:
“Yes, he (Yahaya Bello) was arrested today around 12:54 PM, together with three of his lawyers. He is having a session with our investigators and he's in our custody.”
Meanwhile, Oyewale added that Bello “will be detained and arraigned in court as soon as possible.”
Legit.ng had reported how Bello surrendered himself to the EFCC in Abuja.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, with his private security details on Tuesday afternoon, November 26.
Governor Usman Ododo did not accompany Bello as he did earlier in September when the former presidential aspirant made a controversial surrender to the commission in Abuja. The EFCC refused to arrest Bello at the time and instead attempted, on the same day, to apprehend him at the Kogi state government Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, where he was being sheltered by Governor Ododo.
The encounter resulted in a shootout following a confrontation that reportedly ensued between EFCC operatives and the incumbent Kogi governor’s security details.
Verydarkman challenges EFCC
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular social media personality, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, reacted to Bello's arrest.
Verydarkman claimed that he heard that Bello bribed the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, with 10 billion naira to arrange the arrest. The internet sensation however noted that the information came from an unreliable source and dared the commission to post a picture of the politician holding a placard.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.