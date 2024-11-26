Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the detention of former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello.

As reported by Premium Times, the spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, disclosed that Bello is currently being grilled by the anti-graft agency’s investigators.

He said:

“Yes, he (Yahaya Bello) was arrested today around 12:54 PM, together with three of his lawyers. He is having a session with our investigators and he's in our custody.”

Meanwhile, Oyewale added that Bello “will be detained and arraigned in court as soon as possible.”

Legit.ng had reported how Bello surrendered himself to the EFCC in Abuja.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, with his private security details on Tuesday afternoon, November 26.

Governor Usman Ododo did not accompany Bello as he did earlier in September when the former presidential aspirant made a controversial surrender to the commission in Abuja. The EFCC refused to arrest Bello at the time and instead attempted, on the same day, to apprehend him at the Kogi state government Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, where he was being sheltered by Governor Ododo.

The encounter resulted in a shootout following a confrontation that reportedly ensued between EFCC operatives and the incumbent Kogi governor’s security details.

Verydarkman challenges EFCC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular social media personality, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, reacted to Bello's arrest.

Verydarkman claimed that he heard that Bello bribed the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, with 10 billion naira to arrange the arrest. The internet sensation however noted that the information came from an unreliable source and dared the commission to post a picture of the politician holding a placard.

Source: Legit.ng