JUST IN: DSS reportedly Arrests Prominent Kano Activist, Details Emerge
- Zubair Zubair, a prominent activist known for his vocal criticisms of the Tinubu-led administration, has been arrested by operatives of the DSS
- Reports making the rounds on Thursday, November 28, disclosed that Zubair was reportedly arrested in Kano and was later transferred to Abuja
- Zubair’s lawyer, Barrister Harun Magashi, confirmed the arrest and shared further details
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday, November 28, reportedly arrested a prominent Kano state-based activist, Zubair Zubair.
Zubair, who has been vocal in his criticisms of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration, was reportedly arrested in Kano and transported to Abuja.
Why did DSS arrest Zubair Zubair?
Speaking on the development, Barrister Harun Magashi, Zubair’s lawyer, revealed that the DSS had transferred his client to the Nigerian Police Headquarters in Abuja.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
“Zubair was arrested yesterday by the DSS in Kano. Initially, he was held by the DSS, but they handed him over to the police in Abuja,” Magashi explained.
“We are yet to confirm the charges against him. However, we suspect it is connected to his active participation in the End Bad Governance protests and his outspoken stance against the current administration.”
Another activist and close associate, Nura Muhammad, also confirmed Zubair’s arrest.
“Zubair has been fearless in his advocacy for the people and has consistently criticized the policies of the Tinubu administration. His arrest does not come as a surprise, but it is a clear attack on free speech,” Nura said.
Who is Zubair Zubair?
According to reports, Zubair is a known member of the "Take It Back Movement," an organization that has been at the forefront of activism and civic engagement in Nigeria.
As of press time, the DSS and the Police Headquarters are yet to release an official statement regarding the development.
Read more about DSS stories here:
- DSS arrests man for protesting against NNPC policies, details surface
- DSS detains Ogun PDP governorship candidate, reason emerges
DSS threatens to sue #Endbadgovernance protester over torture claims
In another development, Legit.ng reported that the DSS threatened to sue #Endbadgovernance protester, Khalid Aminu, over the claim that he was tortured in the secret agency custody.
The security agency demanded that Aminu retract his recent claim that he was brutalized during an interview on a Channels Television programme.
Amunu claimed the DSS officers started beating him, with boots, kicks, and all that after he was arrested on August 3rd at NEPA Roundabout.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.