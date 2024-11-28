Zubair Zubair, a prominent activist known for his vocal criticisms of the Tinubu-led administration, has been arrested by operatives of the DSS

Reports making the rounds on Thursday, November 28, disclosed that Zubair was reportedly arrested in Kano and was later transferred to Abuja

Zubair’s lawyer, Barrister Harun Magashi, confirmed the arrest and shared further details

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday, November 28, reportedly arrested a prominent Kano state-based activist, Zubair Zubair.

Zubair, who has been vocal in his criticisms of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration, was reportedly arrested in Kano and transported to Abuja.

Why did DSS arrest Zubair Zubair?

Speaking on the development, Barrister Harun Magashi, Zubair’s lawyer, revealed that the DSS had transferred his client to the Nigerian Police Headquarters in Abuja.

“Zubair was arrested yesterday by the DSS in Kano. Initially, he was held by the DSS, but they handed him over to the police in Abuja,” Magashi explained.

“We are yet to confirm the charges against him. However, we suspect it is connected to his active participation in the End Bad Governance protests and his outspoken stance against the current administration.”

Another activist and close associate, Nura Muhammad, also confirmed Zubair’s arrest.

“Zubair has been fearless in his advocacy for the people and has consistently criticized the policies of the Tinubu administration. His arrest does not come as a surprise, but it is a clear attack on free speech,” Nura said.

Who is Zubair Zubair?

According to reports, Zubair is a known member of the "Take It Back Movement," an organization that has been at the forefront of activism and civic engagement in Nigeria.

As of press time, the DSS and the Police Headquarters are yet to release an official statement regarding the development.

