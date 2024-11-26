The former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, appeared at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) office on Tuesday, November 26, accompanied by his legal team.

His visit follows allegations of misappropriation of state funds during his tenure.

Yahaya Bello Presents Self to EFCC, Details Emerge Photo credit: Yahaya Bello/@officialefcc

Source: Facebook

Driving himself in a black Hilux, Bello arrived at the commission's office, maintaining a calm demeanor, Vanguard reported.

“I am here because I believe in the rule of law and will always honor lawful invitations,” Bello said, addressing journalists outside the EFCC premises.

The visit comes shortly after a Supreme Court judgment dismissed challenges against the EFCC's constitutionality, reaffirming the commission's authority to investigate financial crimes across states.

This development is significant in the ongoing legal proceedings against the former governor, Daily Trust reported.

Adjournment Sought by EFCC

At the previous hearing on November 14, the EFCC requested an adjournment until November 27, citing the 30-day window on the summons issued to Bello. The case remains a focal point as both sides prepare for the next steps in the legal process.

Source: Legit.ng