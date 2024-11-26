BREAKING: Yahaya Bello Presents Self to EFCC, Details Emerge
The former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, appeared at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) office on Tuesday, November 26, accompanied by his legal team.
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
His visit follows allegations of misappropriation of state funds during his tenure.
Driving himself in a black Hilux, Bello arrived at the commission's office, maintaining a calm demeanor, Vanguard reported.
“I am here because I believe in the rule of law and will always honor lawful invitations,” Bello said, addressing journalists outside the EFCC premises.
The visit comes shortly after a Supreme Court judgment dismissed challenges against the EFCC's constitutionality, reaffirming the commission's authority to investigate financial crimes across states.
This development is significant in the ongoing legal proceedings against the former governor, Daily Trust reported.
Adjournment Sought by EFCC
At the previous hearing on November 14, the EFCC requested an adjournment until November 27, citing the 30-day window on the summons issued to Bello. The case remains a focal point as both sides prepare for the next steps in the legal process.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944