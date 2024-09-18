Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - The media office of the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has alleged that EFCC operatives on Wednesday night, September 18, laid siege to the Kogi Government Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, in an attempt to arrest the ex-governor.

Ohiare Michael, the team’s media director, in a statement made available to Legit.ng, alleged that the anti-graft officers shot sporadically in the air in a bid to effect the arrest.

Shootings as EFCC reportedly goes after Yahaya Bello at Kogi governor's lodge in Abuja

The statement reads:

“It has come to our notice that people suspected to be operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission are currently around the Kogi Government Lodge, Asokoro in an attempt to forcefully arrest former Governor Yahaya Bello. They were shooting sporadically.

“It was reported earlier that the former Governor went to the EFCC Office voluntarily earlier today but the commission told him to leave and come at a later date, only to mount a Gestapo-like attack on the Kogi State Government facility in Asokoro."

The statement continued:

“We want to place it on record that the EFCC should be held accountable if anything untoward happens to him.

“Tonight’s attack was needless as the former Governor made himself available to the EFCC in their office for interrogation.

“The EFCC had no question to ask Alhaji Yahaya Bello in the morning, but suddenly, they are out to arrest him.

“This action is condemnable. They have displayed the very reason many Nigerians believe they were fighting political battles instead of the mandate to fight corruption.

“This action reflects much more than the fight against corruption.

“We will keep Nigerians posted.”

Bello's team claims ex-governor honoured EFCC's invitation

Earlier, Bello's media team said the former governor finally surrendered to the EFCC after facing intense pressure and several court injunctions.

Bello reportedly honoured the EFCC's invitation following consultations with his family, legal team, and political allies.

The team claimed that Bello visited the EFCC headquarters on Wednesday, September 18, but officials did not question him and asked him to leave.

However, hours later, the EFCC released its version, which countered Bello's team's claim.

According to the anti-graft agency, its officials did not interrogate Bello.

EFCC's spokesperson, Dele Oyewale denied that Bello was in its custody, adding that the ex-governor remains wanted.

