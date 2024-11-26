Popular social media critic Martins Verydarkman has shared the allegations reaching him regarding Yahaya Bello's arrest

The news broke on November 26 that the Former Kogi Governor has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraud and money laundering charges

VDM came forward to state the 'unreliable" reports that have been submitted on his desk and requested EFCC to exonerate itself

Nigerian social media critic Martins Vincent Otse aka Verydarkman has reacted to the reports of Yahaya Bello’s arrest.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) detained Kogi State's immediate former governor, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, on November 11.

Verydarkman called out EFCC over Yahaya Bello's arrest. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @rashidayahayabello

Source: Instagram

This comes after his team indicated that the former governor freely accepted an earlier invitation from the anti-corruption commission to appear at the EFCC offices in Jabi, Abuja.

The team also mentioned that Bello appeared at the commission's office with his lawyers.

However, sources within the commission revealed that the former governor was arrested by EFCC operatives.

Reacting to the recent update, Verydarkman claimed that he heard that Yahaya Bello bribed the EFCC chairman with 10 billion naira in order to arrange the arrest.

The internet sensation however noted that the information came from an unreliable source and dared the commission to post a picture of the politician holding a placard.

VDM noted that if EFCC doesn't share Bello's mugshot then it would be proper for him to believe his source about their alleged transition.

Watch him talk below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC has disclosed that it has been making efforts to ensure that the former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, gets arrested.

Dele Oyewale, the spokesperson for the anti-graft agency, said the agency is working with local and international security forces to ensure that the former governor faces the law.

According to the EFCC, former governor Bello has become someone who cannot publicly appear to avoid being arrested.

Verydarkman slams TVC presenter

The Nigerian social media critic lashed out at television presenter Nyma Akashat Zibiri for attacking singer Davido (David Adeleke).

The Feel hitmaker noted that the economy is in shambles and Americans should not bother to relocate to the country or even invest in it.

Countering Akashat Zibiri’ s statement, Verydarkman demanded her to list the investors Tinubu and his cabinet have brought into the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng