President Bola Tinubu has commended his predecessor and the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts to revitalise the Port Harcourt Refinery

In a statement on Tuesday, November 26, Tinubu congratulated the NNPC Limited for the revitalisation and praised the African Export-Import Bank

The president then urged the NNPC Limited to speed up the revitalisation second Port Harcourt Refinery, Warri and Kaduna refineries

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on the successful revitalization of the Port Harcourt refinery. This milestone marks the official commencement of petroleum product loading on November 26, 2024. The President acknowledges the crucial role played by former President Muhammadu Buhari in initiating the comprehensive rehabilitation of Nigeria's refineries.

President Tinubu also expressed gratitude to the African Export-Import Bank for its confidence in financing this critical project. He commended the leadership of NNPC Limited's Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, for his dedication and commitment to overcoming challenges and achieving this milestone.

Tinubu congratulates NNPC Limited for the revitalisation of Port Harcourt Photo Credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Tinubu speaks on Port Harcourt refinery

The presidency, in a statement on Tuesday, November 26, said with the successful revival of the Port Harcourt refinery, President Tinubu has urged NNPC Limited to expedite the scheduled reactivation of both the second Port Harcourt refinery and the Warri and Kaduna refineries. This will significantly enhance domestic production capacity and make Nigeria a major energy hub.

According to the statement, the President underscored his administration's determination to repair the nation's refineries. He aims to eradicate the perception of Nigeria as a major crude oil producer that lacks the ability to refine its own resources for domestic consumption. He emphasizes the importance of patience, integrity, and accountability in rebuilding the nation's infrastructure.

The presidency said that in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda, President Tinubu reaffirmed his administration's commitment to achieving energy sufficiency, enhancing energy security, and boosting Nigeria's export capacity. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the country's economy and energy sector.

See the details here:

Tinubu returns to Nigeria from Brazil

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after his long diplomatic trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

The Nigerian president had visited the South American country to participate in the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit, which was held in Brazil

During the meeting, President Tinubu engaged in discussion with global leaders, discussing economic development, climate change, and international cooperation

Source: Legit.ng