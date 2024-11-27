Peter Obi has sent an important message to the federal government and the Mele Kyari led NNPC

Obi in a post on his social media page urged the NNPC to be transparent regarding the operations of the newly launched Port Harcourt Refinery

The former governor of Anambra state also urged the NNPCL to explain the Port Harcourt Refinery's fuel processing capacity and also address the impact on fuel prices and the economy

The Labour Party 223 presidential candidate Peter Obi has urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPCL), to provide clarity and accountability to Nigerians over the operations of the newly launched Port Harcourt Refinery.

Obi’s spoke after the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) announced that the refinery is now operating at 60% capacity, a milestone the corporation hailed as a significant achievement for Nigeria’s economic development.

On Tuesday, November 26, the NNPC’s spokesperson revealed that the Nigerian government's oil plant is currently running at 60% capacity.

He claimed that this historic achievement marks the beginning of a new era for our country's economic development.

Port Harcourt Refinery: Peter Obi calls for accountability from NNPCL

Reacting to the development, Peter Obi, in a post shared on his X page on Wednesday, November 27, commended NNPCL for the great feat.

He said that although the resuscitation of the facility was a welcome development, however, it was important for NNPCL to come clean about its operations.

Obi tweeted:

"I wish to congratulate the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for fulfilling the long-standing promise of revamping the old Port Harcourt refinery.

"The refinery, which comes on stream today boasts an installed production capacity of 60,000 barrels of crude oil per day. Approximately 200 trucks are expected to load products daily from the refinery.

"Nigerians now await the corresponding impact and benefits on pump prices and the overall economy.

"While we acknowledge these achievements as a step in the right direction, it is crucial to emphasize the importance of transparency in the operations of the NNPC.

"Nigerians deserve clarity and accountability regarding the management of the nation's vital oil resources, ensuring that the benefits of increased refining capacity reach every Nigerian and that the gains are used to support long-term development."

