The 2024/2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fees for student in Kogi state has been approved for payment

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi state approved the sum of N600 million for 18,734 students in public secondary schools in the state

The State Commissioner for Education, Wemi Jones, said the payment is in line with the Free Examination Fee for Pupils in Public Schools Law

Lokoja, Kogi state - Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi state has approved the sum of N600 million for the payment of the 2024/2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fees in the state.

The State Commissioner for Education, Wemi Jones, said the amount will cover 18,734 students in public secondary schools in the state.

The payment is in line with the Free Examination Fee for Pupils in Public Schools Law Photo credit: Usman Ahmed Ododo/@olatunji_Godson

Jones made this known during a press briefing held in his office in Lokoja, Kogi state capital on Tuesday, October 29.

He explained that the payment is in line with the Free Examination Fee for Pupils in Public Schools Law, The Punch reports.

The commissioner added that the state government is now responsible for the payment of every internal and external examination for pupils in public primary schools.

“The state government will be paying the sum of N600 million for the WAEC fees. The payment is in line with the Free Examination Fee for Pupils in Public Schools Law enacted by the state government in 2023.”

He added that:

“This policy by the government is to make life easier for citizens, parents, and guardians. This policy is also intended to address the issue of out-of-school children and to ensure 100% completion of education at that level.”

The commissioner further stated that Governor Ododo’s administration will pay the JAMB and NABTEB fees for students in public schools, adding that the First School Leaving Certificate and Basic Examination School Certificate fees for pupils will also be covered.

