Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Zariagi, Kogi state - Nigerians have reacted to the approval granted by the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development for the Kogi State Government to construct an International Airport in Zariagi.

Kogi Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said the airport will decongest the traffic at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Kogi State Government to construct an International Airport in Zariagi. Photo credit: Usman Ahmed Ododo

Source: Facebook

According to The Nation, Zariagi is a very strategic community that already boasts of an airstrip and the aviation team was satisfied with the location and Kogi govt plans for the project.

Nigerians react as FG approves Kogi airport

Legit compiled some reactions from Nigerians on social media.

@BOLMOJOLA

I thought it was a hoax. Zariagi is about 30 minutes from Lokoja, the state capital. There's an international airport 2 hours away from Lokoja, in neighbouring Abuja.

Some folks are determined to waste resources.

@tamaraoffiicial

What is Kogi doing with the international airport?

How many residents of Kogi state travel out on a daily or even weekly basis to justify an international airport? How much cargo does Kogi import/export daily?

Nigeria as a whole should not have more than 6-8 international airports.

@subomiii_0

I’ve never been to Kogi, but from what I see on the news and in this space, to say that State is impoverished would be like clothing a madman in an all white attire, but hey, an international airport is exactly the next thing on the list.

@pereyiii

what does Kogi state need an international airport for?

@olumidecapital

Kogi state shouldn't consider building an airport, it hasn't dealt with its unique ultra-high inflation rate.

@PastorMarvy

What does a state with the “worst federal and inroads” in Nigeria need an international airport for? What for?

@adayilo_hardy

I suggested this about two years ago because I figured the NAIA had become the only flight destination in the middle belt and a new airport will reduce the traffic especially if done close to the Capital city. I suggested Koton Karfe LGA of Kogi state. Nice development. I love.

Kogi governor approves over ₦70k as minimum wage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ahmed Ododo, the governor of Kogi state, approved the payment of ₦72,500 minimum wage for workers in the state.

Governor Ododo's action followed the submission of the Minimum Wage Committee report on Monday, October 7.

The governor also announced that the payment of the newly approved minimum wage would commence in October, ending.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng