The Oyo state government has announced N80,000 as the minimum wage for the workers in the state

Governor Seyi Makinde approved the wage after meeting with the state's technical committee and noted that the salary will be paid as soon as the consequential adjustments process is completed

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, disclosed this in a statement and shared further details

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has approved a minimum wage of N80,000 for the state workforce.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, November 6.

He stated that the technical committee set up by the state government recommended and got approval from Governor Seyi Makinde for the implementation of the new salary scale.

The new salary scale will take effect once the committee completes the consequential adjustment process.

“This new scale will be implemented as soon as the consequential adjustments process is completed by the committee which comprises of Government and Labour top officials,” he assured.

Highlighting the state’s employment-friendly reputation, Oyelade noted that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently recognised Oyo State as the most worker-friendly in Southern Nigeria, citing a significant reduction in unemployment due to extensive hiring across various sectors.

Oyelade also commended Governor Makinde’s consistent commitment to timely salary payments, stating that workers have received their paychecks promptly on the 25th of each month since the governor took office in 2019.

The Nation and the Nigerian Tribune confirmed the development in their publications on Wednesday.

