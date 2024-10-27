The Katsina government has approved the payment of N70,000 national minimum wage to workers in the state

The decision is in line with present realities in Nigeria, following fuel subsidy removal by the federal government (FG)

Legit.ng understands that a committee has been inaugurated concerning the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage with consequential adjustment to all categories of workers in the state

FCT, Abuja - The Katsina state government has inaugurated a 15-member committee to guide the implementation of a new minimum wage.

As reported by Daily Trust on Saturday, October 26, the Dikko Umar Radda-led government has approved N70,000.

Led by Abdullahi Faskari, the secretary to the government of the All Progressives Congress (APC)- governed state, the committee has been given three weeks to present strategies and recommendations, including consequential adjustments for all categories of workers.

During the inauguration ceremony at the deputy governor’s residence in Katsina, deputy Farouk Lawal emphasised the state’s awareness of workers' economic pressures, particularly following the fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu in 2023.

Legit.ng understands that the N70,000 minimum wage covers the state civil servants, local government employees and other categories of workers in Katsina state.

This Day newspaper also noted the update.

Responding, the chairman of the committee, Faskari, promised to adopt workable strategies and work tirelessly in order to submit the report within the stipulated time of three weeks.

Recall in July 2024, President Tinubu approved an increase in the minimum wage for Nigerian workers from N30,000 to N70,000.

However, the implementation across states has been gradual, with some still yet to adopt the new minimum wage.

While a number of states have pledged to meet the N70,000 minimum wage, others have gone further, committing to pay amounts higher than the federal mandate.

