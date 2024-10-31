Jubilation as civil servants in Kaduna state will start to earn a new minimum wage from November 2024

Governor Uba Sani has approved a new minimum wage of ₦72,000 for workers in the APC-control state

Sani’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Musa, said Sani is set to launch a Free Transportation Scheme for civil servants with the release of 100 CNG buses

Kaduna state - Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state has approved a new minimum wage of ₦72,000 for civil servants.

Sani’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Musa, said the new minimum wage will take effect from November 2024.

The new minimum wage of ₦72,000 for Kaduna State civil servants effective November 2024. Photo credit: Uba sani

Musa explained that the new wage is in line with the governor’s commitment to the advancement of the interests of workers, Channels Television reports.

He added that it is also to improve the living conditions of the poor, vulnerable, and underserved in the state.

The new minimum wage is part of Sani’s lifelong commitment to the promotion and protection of workers’ rights, enhancement of their welfare, and caring for the poor and weak.

According to the statement, Sani is set to launch a Free Transportation Scheme for civil servants with the release of 100 CNG buses.

The buses will convey civil servants to and from work to alleviate the suffering of workers and enhance their productivity.

