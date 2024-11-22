The Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the 36 states against the federal government, citing lack of jurisdiction

Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba, delivered the ruling on November 22, 2024, stating that the court did not have original jurisdiction to hear the matter

The 36 states filed the suit to seek a financial breakdown from the federal government for proceeds earned from the sale of LNG and natural gas-related products since 1999

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court on Friday, November 22, struck out a suit filed by 36 states’ governments seeking to compel the federal government to account for earnings from the sale of liquefied natural gas, natural gas liquids, and related products since 1999.

The court has ruled out the case by states to force the FG to account for gas earnings. Photo credit: AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq CON, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

LNG earnings: Supreme Court strikes out suit by states

The suit was struck out by the Supreme Court for lack of jurisdiction.

In a unanimous judgment, a seven-member panel of the court, presided over by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji held that the court lacked the original jurisdiction to hear and determine the suit, which has the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) as the sole defendant.

In the lead judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba, the court upheld the preliminary objection raised against the suit by the AGF and held that the matter before it had already been dealt with in an earlier decision by the Supreme Court.

Justice Garba also agreed that the suit is tantamount to an attempt to re-litigate issues already decided by the court in the AG, Bauchi v. AGF case.

The judge further proceeded to strike out the suit for want of jurisdiction to hear the matter as presently constituted.

The Nation confirmed the development in its publication on Friday.

Read more about Supreme Court judgement, govs:

Governors back Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 36 state governors said they were aware Nigerians were hungry but expressed appreciation for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's reforms.

The governors’ position came as the group chief executive officer (CEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, who briefed them at the meeting, confirmed that there was now total fuel subsidy removal in the country.

Speaking with journalists, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state disclosed that the governors' prayer is that relief should come the way of the people as soon as possible.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng