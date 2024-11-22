The Supreme Court has nullified the National Lottery Act 2005 that was enacted by the National Assembly

The Supreme Court has made a landmark decision, nullifying the National Lottery Act 2005 enacted by the National Assembly. In a unanimous judgment, a seven-member panel of the apex court held that the National Assembly overstepped its bounds by legislating on lottery and games of chance. According to the court, only state Houses of Assembly possess the exclusive jurisdiction to regulate these activities.

The lead judgment, delivered on Friday, November 22, by Justice Mohammed Idris, emphasized that the National Lottery Act 2005 should no longer be enforced in all states except the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This is because the National Assembly is only empowered to make laws for the FCT.

Supreme Court judgment favours Lagos

According to The Nation, the judgment is a significant victory for Lagos and other states that filed the suit in 2008, challenging the National Assembly's powers to regulate lottery and games of chance.

The National Lottery Act 2005 was enacted to regulate lottery operations in Nigeria, but the court's decision has rendered it ineffective. The Act established the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) to oversee lottery operations, but its powers have now been curtailed. The NLRC's functions include issuing licenses, regulating lottery games, and ensuring transparency and accountability in the industry.

The implications of the Supreme Court's judgment are far-reaching. It means that state Houses of Assembly will now have the power to regulate lottery and games of chance within their jurisdictions. This could lead to a more decentralized approach to lottery regulation, with states having more control over the industry.

