Members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) are currently meeting at the forum’s secretariat in Abuja to discuss national issues

Top of the agenda for this meeting expected to be attended by several state governors, are the updates on the royalties account’s reconciliation and stamp duty dispute

Legit.ng gathered that the governors are also expected to receive a briefing from Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the house of representatives

FCT, Abuja - Members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) are holding a meeting at its secretariat in Abuja, the nation's capital city.

As reported by Channels Television, the meeting which was slated for 8 pm on Wednesday, November 20, is yet to commence in earnest, as only a few governors have arrived at the venue.

Governors meet in Abuja to discuss stamp duty and allied matters. Photo credit: @NGFSecretariat

Source: Twitter

TVC News also noted the development. The media said it is the 11th physical meeting the NGF will hold in 2024.

Some of the governors already present include Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi ), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Nasir Idris (Kebbi) and Usman Ododo (Kogi).

Others included Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara).

A copy of the the agenda distributed to journalists shows that the governors will be discussing among other matters, the issue of stamp duty, royalties accounts reconciliation, and updates on the Africa Investment Forum (AIF).

The forum is also expected to receive presentations from Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the house of representatives. Kalu will speak on the ongoing constitutional amendment efforts by the national assembly.

Governors back Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 36 state governors said they were aware Nigerians were hungry but expressed appreciation for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's reforms.

The governors’ position came as the group chief executive officer (CEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, who briefed them at the meeting, confirmed that there was now total fuel subsidy removal in the country.

Speaking with journalists, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state disclosed that the governors' prayer is that relief should come the way of the people as soon as possible.

