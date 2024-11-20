OSTMS members blocked Aregbe Park expressway, demanding justice after their chairman, Wakeel Alowonle, was allegedly shot by police

Reports claim the OSTMS chairman was shot while in police custody following his arrest over alleged possession of a pistol

The Commissioner for Information condemned the incident as a human rights violation, urging transparency in the investigation of Alowonle's case

Oshogbo, Osun state - A large protest erupted in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, as members of the Osun State Transport Management System (OSTMS) took to the streets over the alleged shooting of their Chairman, Wakeel Nurudeen Alowonle, by operatives of the Osun Police Command Anti-Kidnapping Squad.

According to reports, Alowonle was arrested by the police on Monday night for allegedly having a police pistol and ammunition.

Protesters storm streets of Osun state over shooting of park manager Photo credit: @Nigerianstories

Source: Twitter

The arrest quickly escalated into a violent incident, with police operatives reportedly shooting Alowonle, who is said to be in critical condition after the alleged attack, The Nation reported.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, speaking on Tuesday, November 19, expressed alarm over the incident, describing the shooting as a gross violation of human rights.

He further suggested that the shooting stemmed from a domestic matter, raising concerns about the police's conduct in the case, Vanguard reported.

“This is not just an ordinary case of police overreach. Alowonle was nearly killed while in custody, and the public needs to know the truth about this tragic event," he said.

Protesters block Aregbe park expressway

In response to the incident, dozens of OSTMS members flooded the streets of Osogbo, blocking the busy Aregbe Park expressway.

The protestors, some holding placards and chanting for justice, disrupted traffic in the area for several hours, demanding that the police be held accountable for their actions.

“We will not rest until justice is served!” a protester said.

Source: Legit.ng