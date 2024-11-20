Massive Protest in Osun as Angry Members of OSTMS Question Shooting of Park Manager Alowonle
- OSTMS members blocked Aregbe Park expressway, demanding justice after their chairman, Wakeel Alowonle, was allegedly shot by police
- Reports claim the OSTMS chairman was shot while in police custody following his arrest over alleged possession of a pistol
- The Commissioner for Information condemned the incident as a human rights violation, urging transparency in the investigation of Alowonle's case
Oshogbo, Osun state - A large protest erupted in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, as members of the Osun State Transport Management System (OSTMS) took to the streets over the alleged shooting of their Chairman, Wakeel Nurudeen Alowonle, by operatives of the Osun Police Command Anti-Kidnapping Squad.
According to reports, Alowonle was arrested by the police on Monday night for allegedly having a police pistol and ammunition.
The arrest quickly escalated into a violent incident, with police operatives reportedly shooting Alowonle, who is said to be in critical condition after the alleged attack, The Nation reported.
The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, speaking on Tuesday, November 19, expressed alarm over the incident, describing the shooting as a gross violation of human rights.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
He further suggested that the shooting stemmed from a domestic matter, raising concerns about the police's conduct in the case, Vanguard reported.
“This is not just an ordinary case of police overreach. Alowonle was nearly killed while in custody, and the public needs to know the truth about this tragic event," he said.
Protesters block Aregbe park expressway
In response to the incident, dozens of OSTMS members flooded the streets of Osogbo, blocking the busy Aregbe Park expressway.
The protestors, some holding placards and chanting for justice, disrupted traffic in the area for several hours, demanding that the police be held accountable for their actions.
“We will not rest until justice is served!” a protester said.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944