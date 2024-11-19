NLC Proposes New Minimum Wage to Nigeria Governor, Details Emerge
- The NLC has forwarded a new minimum wage template to the Sokoto state government following Governor Ahmad Aliyu's request
- Governor Aliyu was reported to have made the request at a meeting with the union to fast-track the implementation of the new minimum wage in the state
- The governor then reiterated the willingness of his government to make the minimum wage come to realisation as soon as possible
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Sokoto State has officially submitted its proposal for implementing the new minimum wage to the state government. This move comes after Governor Ahmed Aliyu requested that unions in the state submit a proposal for the new minimum wage, demonstrating his government's willingness to engage with labour leaders.
The NLC's proposal is a significant step towards realizing the new minimum wage, which has been a topic of discussion nationwide. In fact, the NLC's North-West chapter has proposed a national minimum wage of N485,000. While this figure may not be universally adopted, it highlights the organization's commitment to advocating for workers' rights.
The new minimum wage is national trend
This development is consistent with the national trend, as various state governments are working towards implementing the new minimum wage. For instance, the Delta State Government has expressed its readiness to implement the N70,000 minimum wage, pending the release of the template from the National Salaries.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
The NLC's state chapters are expected to receive guidelines for negotiations with their respective state governments soon. This standardized approach will likely facilitate smoother negotiations and ensure consistency across states. As the process unfolds, workers and stakeholders will be watching closely to see how the new minimum wage is implemented.
The proposal submission marks a crucial milestone in the ongoing discussions about the minimum wage. With the NLC and state governments working together, there is hope for a timely and satisfactory resolution that benefits workers across the country.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop, Journalism AI Discovery. He previously worked as Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng