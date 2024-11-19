The NLC has forwarded a new minimum wage template to the Sokoto state government following Governor Ahmad Aliyu's request

Governor Aliyu was reported to have made the request at a meeting with the union to fast-track the implementation of the new minimum wage in the state

The governor then reiterated the willingness of his government to make the minimum wage come to realisation as soon as possible

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Sokoto State has officially submitted its proposal for implementing the new minimum wage to the state government. This move comes after Governor Ahmed Aliyu requested that unions in the state submit a proposal for the new minimum wage, demonstrating his government's willingness to engage with labour leaders.

The NLC's proposal is a significant step towards realizing the new minimum wage, which has been a topic of discussion nationwide. In fact, the NLC's North-West chapter has proposed a national minimum wage of N485,000. While this figure may not be universally adopted, it highlights the organization's commitment to advocating for workers' rights.

NLC Proposes New Minimum Wage Template to Governor Aliyu

Source: Twitter

The new minimum wage is national trend

This development is consistent with the national trend, as various state governments are working towards implementing the new minimum wage. For instance, the Delta State Government has expressed its readiness to implement the N70,000 minimum wage, pending the release of the template from the National Salaries.

The NLC's state chapters are expected to receive guidelines for negotiations with their respective state governments soon. This standardized approach will likely facilitate smoother negotiations and ensure consistency across states. As the process unfolds, workers and stakeholders will be watching closely to see how the new minimum wage is implemented.

The proposal submission marks a crucial milestone in the ongoing discussions about the minimum wage. With the NLC and state governments working together, there is hope for a timely and satisfactory resolution that benefits workers across the country.

Source: Legit.ng