Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has announced that the new minimum wage for workers in the state will be declared next week

The governor made the announcement while receiving the report of the new minimum wage committee headed by his special adviser on special affairs

This came days after the governors of Lagos and Rivers, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Siminalayi Fubara, announced ₦85,000 minimum wage for workers in their states, respectively

Kano State Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf has reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing the welfare of civil servants in the state. Upon receiving the highly anticipated report from the Minimum Wage Committee.

Yusuf expressed strong confidence in the committee's work, acknowledging their thorough research and wide consultations, adding that the new minimum wage would be announced next week.

The Nation reported that the committee, chaired by Special Adviser to the Governor on State Affairs, Usman Bala, was tasked with reviewing and recommending improvements to the state's minimum wage structure. Bala expressed confidence that the proposed wage structure would positively impact civil servants' financial stability.

Governor Yusuf called for patience as the government reviews the recommendations to ensure compliance with constitutional guidelines. This development is a significant step towards improving the lives of Kano State's civil servants.

Governor Yusuf's action followed a recent announcement of ₦85,000 as the new minimum wage by Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos for workers in their states.

On Friday, October 18, Governor Fubara announced the approval of the ₦85,000 as the new minimum wage. The head of the service of the state, George Nwaeke, announced that the approval was granted by Governor Siminalayi Fubara during a closed-door meeting with labour leaders and senior government officials.

Rivers' announcement came two days after Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos announced the same amount on Wednesday, October 16, adding that the state looked forward to increasing the minimum wage to ₦100,000 by January 2025.

Minimum wage: Governor Oyebanji announces payment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ekiti state governor Biodun Oyebanji announced that his administration has implemented the new minimum wage.

The governor made the announcement during the 2024 Pensioners' Day in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Sunday, October 12.

Oyebanji also announced that senior citizens would get consequential adjustment payments to their pensions.

