Concerns have risen as some occupants of 138 shanties along the canal bank in Ajao Estate were dislodged

The Lagos state government led by Babatunde Sanwo-Olu demolished the shanties, where the tenants reportedly pay annual rents ranging from N60,000 to N100,000

Tokunbo Wahab, the state commissioner for environment, in a terse statement accompanied by a video of the demolition exercise on Friday, shared the reason for the government's action

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Lagos state government, through the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), popularly known as KAI, has demolished 138 shanties in Ajao Estate Canal bank.

Nigerians react as Lagos government demolishes shanties. . Image of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

Tenants occupying the shanties reportedly pay between N60,000 and N100,000 in annual rent.

This was made known by Tokunbo Wahab, the state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, in a post accompanied by a video shared on his X page on Friday, November 15.

He tweeted:

"In continuation of concerted measures to reduce the scourge of environmental infractions and illegal encampment in public spaces, the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) popularly known as KAI on Thursday demolished 138 shanties around the canal bank in Ajao Estate Canal where illegal occupants pays between N60,000 to N100,000 rent."

Nigerians react as Lagos govt demolishes 138 shanties

Mixed reactions have trailed the video of the the demolition exercise and the dislodgement of the residents occupying the Ajao Estate Canal bank. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X, Wahab's page, below;

@Mautiin01 tweeted:

"People are not normal sha. Imagine."

@teejanson tweeted:

"People are so stubborn and gullible.

"Why will you pay to stay here?"

@LordJ222 tweeted:

"Isn’t it is a sign houses are not affordable for the vulnerable in the society? The government should take steps in creating affordable housing for her constituents."

@yemabisi tweeted:

"It’s not compulsory you live in Lagos if you can’t afford it , move to area where you can afford simple."

@St_sanguine tweeted:

"Continue the good work."

@AyodejiSol51659 tweeted:

"To whom are this money paid too? i guess it time the government also see this has a wake up call to build low cost housing estate for the poor of the poor, a prototype of 1004 estate, this can be 2004 estate of high rise building spread across the country. pls they need d govt."

Read related articles on demolition here:

Lagos destroys shrine built close to highway, video trends

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led government carried out a demolition exercise and this sparked reactions in the polity.

Operatives of the environmental sanitation corps in Lagos state demolished a shrine erected close to the main road.

The video of the development has gone viral and some Nigerians voiced concerns, a few commended the government for the action.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng