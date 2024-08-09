Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led government carried out a demolition exercise and this sparked reactions in the polity

Operatives of the environmental sanitation corps in Lagos state demolished a shrine erected close to the main road

The video of the development has gone viral and some Nigerians voiced concerns, a few commended the government for the action

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Lagos state - On Thursday, August 8, operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps destroyed a shrine constructed close to a main road at Moshalasi Bus Stop, Ile Epo, in the Iyana Ipaja axis of the State.

Lagos govt destroys shrine built near main road. Image of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

The commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a post on his X page on Thursday.

As reported by The Nation, the post accompanied by a video of the development, reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“After several stop-work notices served and physical assault on the personnel of the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency @LASPARKLagos, the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps #LAGESCOfficial earlier today removed the Shrine constructed close to a main road at Moshalasi Bus Stop, Ile Epo in Iyana Ipaja.

“The Lagos State government is again warning everyone to desist from constituting any form of environmental nuisance on the State parks and gardens as this will be met with prosecution.”

Nigerians react as Lagos demolishes shrine

Legit.ng gathered a few reactions from the comment section on X.

@abdullahayofel tweeted:

"Cleaner Lagos.

"Zero tolerance Lagos."

@IntelMaximus tweeted:

"People will always try to go out of place in the name of tradition. You can't be using public domain to build a shrine. It's totally wrong, uncalled for and unlawful. Kudos to the team."

@Engr_Series tweeted:

"Good job. But let’s try to instill safety when carrying out such operations. Steel-cap safety boots, not office shoes, nose mask against dust etc. Safety first."

@Hibeek_ng tweeted:

"If Lagos state can break a shrine close to the road you think they can’t break ur house if it’s illegally constructed on the main road dey play."

Watch the video below:

Lagos govt begins removal of shanties, illegal structures

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Lagos State Government removed shanties and illegal structures along the Gbagada-Bariga drainage channel to prevent flooding.

State Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab announced this on X, stating that the removal process started after the expiration of the previously issued 48-hour.

The drainage channel had been obstructed by squatters and property owners, contributing to flooding in the area.

Source: Legit.ng