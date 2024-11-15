Former Kaduna central senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s naira-dollar exchange rate comment

Adeboye claimed that one dollar would have turned into N10,000 if not that he and some persons were praying against it

Sani urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to open a special Spiritual department since prayer can save the naira from falling

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna central senator, Shehu Sani, has told the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to open a special Spiritual department.

Sani said opening a special Spiritual department will help the apex bank save the naira from dollar exchange weakness.

Sani urged CBN to open a special Spiritual department

He stated this while reacting to the General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s naira-dollar exchange rate comment.

Legit.ng recalls that in a trending video, Adeboye said the naira-to-dollar exchange rate would have been up to N10,000 if not for him and some persons entering into a prayer session for the country.

According to Adeboye, it was the special prayer that kept the naira-to-dollar exchange rate at over N1,000.

Reacting to Adeboye’s comment, the former federal lawmaker via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani, he wrote:

“Since prayer can save our national currency from falling, the Central Bank should open a special Spiritual department.”

Nigerians react to Adeboye's N10,000 to $1 comment

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians who reacted to Adeboye's naira-dollar exchange rate.

@ibirogba2000

Prayer has been saving Nigeria 🙏

The power prayer shows a lot in the zones across Nigeria.

I'm sure you covet the peace in southwest.

@eddiebrendan

Or call our daddy GO to conduct a 40-day bring down the dollar summit so nigerians can smile again.

@TheNorth82

To enact legislation creating the Ministry of Economy Prayer, we must get you back to the Senate as soon as possible.

@CasCrisper

Department of spiritual economic development and survival.

@ErlNino

only pastors with minimum of 5 years experience are allowed to apply,

Criteria

1) Prayer for 7 hours none stop

2) vigil expert

3) speak in tongues

Adeboye mentions those who don't want Dangote Refinery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Adeboye faulted oil cabals for their insistence on petrol importation and subjecting Nigerians to suffering.

The RCCG general overseer at the church's special convention in Abuja said the oil cabals are responsible for the deaths of Nigeria's four oil refineries.

Adeboye alleged that the cabals are already on the move to destroy the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to sustain their fuel importation.

